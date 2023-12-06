Flight Attendant’s Clever Tip for Checking Under Hotel Beds

A flight attendant has shared a clever tip for hotel guests to ensure their safety and peace of mind checking if anyone is hiding under their beds. Esther Sturrus, a KLM flight attendant who regularly shares travel tips on TikTok, suggests placing a bottle under the bed and making sure it comes out the other side. This simple trick allows guests to check if there is anyone under the bed without the need to physically look.

Staying safe while traveling is a concern for many tourists, especially when it comes to the security of their hotel rooms, particularly on the ground floor or easily accessible rooms. By implementing this bottle trick, guests can quickly and discreetly check for potential trespassers or intruders.

In addition to the bed-checking tip, Sturrus also provides other helpful travel hacks in her videos. She shares advice on storing toiletries, using steam from the shower to freshen up clothes, and preventing bathroom mirrors from steaming up.

Her tips have gained significant attention on TikTok, with millions of views and positive feedback from users. Many were unaware of the potential risk of someone hiding under the bed and found the tip both practical and useful. One user even referred to flight attendants as the “real MVPs” for sharing such valuable advice.

Esther Sturrus has become known for her travel tips on social media platforms, including a previous tip to leave a shoe in the safe to avoid forgetting belongings. While some of these advice have been well-received, others, such as a “hack” to secure a whole row of seats on a flight, have sparked controversy and mixed opinions.

In conclusion, following Esther Sturrus’s clever tip of placing a bottle under the bed, hotel guests can add an extra layer of security and peace of mind during their stays. Travelers should always take precautionary measures to ensure their safety, and this simple trick can be a valuable addition to their checklist.