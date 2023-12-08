Flight Attendant Shares Unique Tip for Checking Hotel Room Safety

A flight attendant named Esther Sturrus, who works for KLM, has shared a unique tip for hotel guests to check the safety of their rooms. In a TikTok video focused on solo travel tips, Sturrus suggests throwing a bottle under the bed upon entering the room in order to check if anyone is hiding there.

The advice comes as a precaution against potential trespassers and intruders, particularly for those staying on the ground floor or in rooms that are easily accessible from outside. By ensuring that the bottle rolls out to the other side, guests can quickly determine if someone is hidden without actually having to look under the bed.

While this tip may seem unusual, it has gained attention and appreciation from TikTok users. One user commented that the idea of someone hiding under the bed had never occurred to them before, while another referred to flight attendants as the “real MVPs” for sharing such useful advice.

In addition to the bed check tip, Sturrus also provides other travel hacks in her videos, such as storing toiletries, using steam from the shower to “dry clean” clothes, and removing condensation from bathroom mirrors. Her previous video on the first things she does upon entering a hotel room has amassed nearly 39 million views.

It’s worth noting that while Sturrus’ tips have been well-received many, others have expressed mixed opinions on certain travel hacks. For example, another TikTok user suggested buying fully refundable tickets in the same row and then returning them shortly before take-off to secure a whole row to themselves. This tactic sparked debates on its effectiveness and ethics.

Overall, Sturrus’ unique tip for checking hotel room safety adds an interesting approach to ensuring personal security while traveling.