Flight Attendant’s Unconventional Tip for Hotel Safety

A flight attendant has shared an unusual but effective tip for hotel guests to ensure their safety during their stay. Esther Sturrus, a flight attendant for Dutch airline KLM, recently took to TikTok to offer her helpful advice. Her suggestion? Throw a bottle under your bed as soon as you enter the hotel room.

Sturrus explained that this simple trick allows guests to quickly check if anyone is hiding under their bed without physically looking. This is especially useful for those staying on the ground floor or in rooms that are easily accessible from outside, as they may be more vulnerable to potential intruders.

The video, which also includes other useful travel tips such as organizing toiletries and utilizing the shower steam to remove wrinkles from clothes, has garnered significant attention with almost 39 million views. TikTok users were quick to praise Sturrus’s advice, with many admitting they had never even considered the possibility of someone hiding under their bed.

This is not the first time Sturrus has shared unconventional travel tips. In a previous video, she suggested leaving a shoe in the hotel safe to avoid forgetting any valuables inside. While some of her other hacks have received mixed reactions, her latest recommendation has certainly struck a chord with the TikTok community.

Sturrus’s videos serve as a reminder that safety should always be a top priority for travelers, and that being aware of potential risks can help prevent unfortunate incidents. While her advice may not be the conventional approach, it offers a quick and easy method for hotel guests to ensure their peace of mind during their stay.

So, the next time you check into a hotel, consider taking Esther Sturrus’s tip to heart and toss a bottle under the bed. It may just be the small precaution that gives you a sense of security throughout your stay.