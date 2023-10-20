How to Watch Fleishman is in Trouble on Hulu

The limited series “Fleishman is in Trouble” is a captivating drama that follows the life of Dr. Toby Fleishman, a Jewish hepatologist, as he navigates the aftermath of a divorce. The series, consisting of eight episodes, originally streamed between November and December 2022.

The story begins with Toby trying to make sense of his life after his ex-wife, Rachel, suddenly disappears, leaving him with their children. As the series progresses, the perspective shifts to Rachel and Toby’s friend, Libby, providing a multi-dimensional portrayal of their lives.

“Fleishman is in Trouble” is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel of the same name. The show features a talented cast including Jesse Eisenberg as Dr. Toby Fleishman, Claire Danes as Rachel Fleishman, Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein, and many others. The series was directed Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Alice Wu, Shari Springer Berman, and Robert Pulcini.

To watch “Fleishman is in Trouble,” you can stream it on Hulu, a popular subscription-based streaming service. Hulu offers a wide range of original titles, TV shows, and movies developed various well-known studios.

To watch the series on Hulu, follow these steps:

1. Go to Hulu.com/welcome.

2. Select “Start Your Free Trial.”

3. Choose a plan:

– $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

– $14.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the more affordable option, providing access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) is the premium option, offering the service’s library without any advertisements. Additionally, Hulu has bundles available that include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans with numerous live TV channels.

“Fleishman is in Trouble” follows Toby’s journey as he embraces app-based dating after his separation. However, his newfound freedom is interrupted when his ex-wife disappears without a trace, leaving him to take care of their children.

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change. The information provided above was accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– “Fleishman is in Trouble” on Hulu

– Hulu description