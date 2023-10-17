A 15-year-old Journalist Ousted from GOP Event for Asking “Tough” Questions

15-year-old budding journalist Quinn Mitchell was removed from the New Hampshire Republicans’ First in the Nation Leadership Summit on October 13. He was accused of being a Democratic operative a volunteer, who claimed he had caused disturbances at previous events. Mitchell, who has attended over a hundred campaigns in New Hampshire, was kicked out on the grounds of his alleged disruptive behavior.

The news of his removal sparked anger among Redditors, who believed he was unfairly treated for simply asking “tough” questions. One Reddit user criticized the Republican candidates, stating that if they are strong enough to stand up to terrorists and rogue state leaders, they should also be able to answer questions from a teenager. The user expressed a desire for more journalists to ask challenging questions like Mitchell.

Another user responded suggesting that if an ideology can be shattered a child asking “why?”, it was never a real ideology but rather a fleeting feeling of self-importance. They criticized the lack of willingness to engage with young people and highlighted the potential for growth and change that can come from answering their questions.

In a separate comment, a user shared their personal experience with facing hate groups and neo-Nazi individuals at events. They explained that they welcome these interactions because answering their questions, there is a chance that someone within their groups may hear and possibly start the journey to leaving those hateful ideologies.

Quinn Mitchell’s ousting from the GOP event has sparked a debate about the importance of allowing young journalists to ask challenging questions. It raises questions about the willingness of politicians to engage with the younger generation and the potential for growth and change that can result from these interactions.

