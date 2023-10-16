Doechii Takes TikTok Storm with Mesmerizing Twerk

Emerging rap artist Doechii has captured the internet’s attention with her jaw-dropping twerk performance on TikTok. In a viral video, Doechii can be seen showcasing her incredible talent twerking to Doja Cat’s “Wet V****a,” leaving viewers in awe.

Doechii’s twerk video quickly spread across social media, causing a frenzy among fans. People were amazed her skill and couldn’t help but comment on her impressive moves. The self-proclaimed Swamp Princess has gained recognition for her unique style, often compared to a blend of Grace Jones and Trina.

Not only has Doechii caught the attention of the public, but she has also received recognition from industry heavyweights. Beyoncé personally requested her to perform, and she has been featured in Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s ‘Pixel RePresents’ content series, which celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

In addition to her viral twerk video, Doechii has released buzzy singles that further solidify her status as a rising star. One notable track is her fresh take on UGK’s classic hit “Int’l Players Anthem,” titled “Universal Swamp Anthem.”

In an interview with Allure, Doechii expressed her journey as an artist, highlighting her evolution and ambitions. She initially made music to express herself, but now she aims to win and become the best in the industry. However, she also acknowledges that her artistic journey may not last forever, and she may explore other interests such as directing, sports, or even starting a farm.

Doechii’s incredible talent and unique style have captivated audiences worldwide. Whether she continues to rise in the music industry or pursues other passions, there’s no denying her impact and the excitement she brings to the table.

Sources:

– Allure

– The Kittenz Club Twitter account

– Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV