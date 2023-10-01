Chris Snow, Calgary Flames Executive, Passes Away After Battle with ALS

The hockey community mourns the loss of Chris Snow, assistant general manager and vice-president of data and analytics for the Calgary Flames. Snow passed away at the age of 42 after a courageous four-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). His wife, Kelsie Snow, shared the news on social media, expressing both heartbreak and pride in her late husband.

In her statement, Kelsie Snow revealed that Chris had chosen to donate his kidneys, liver, and lungs, providing life-saving gifts to four individuals. She emphasized how Chris was a giver, both in life and in death, and his light would continue to guide their family as they moved forward.

Chris Snow’s journey with ALS began in June 2019 when he was given a one-year life expectancy doctors. Refusing to let the disease define him, he shared his battle with the world, remaining steadfastly committed to his role with the Flames, as well as his duties as a husband and father to his two children, Cohen and Willa. The #SnowyStrong campaign, initiated the Snow family, raised significant funds for ALS research.

One initiative, which involved placing blue cornflower stickers on minor hockey players’ helmets in Calgary, symbolized the collective support and solidarity for Chris Snow. The impact he made extended beyond the Flames organization, as he became an inspiration and source of strength to many in the hockey community and beyond.

The Flames honored Snow with a pre-game tribute before their recent pre-season game against the Edmonton Oilers. The crowd responded with a lengthy ovation, echoing the deep respect and admiration they held for Snow. Players within the Flames organization spoke of his tremendous impact on the team, highlighting his resilience, work ethic, and unwavering love for hockey.

Chris Snow’s contributions went beyond his role in data analytics. He was a leader within the Flames organization and left an indelible mark on the hockey community. His legacy will continue to inspire others as they battle adversity and strive to make a difference.

– ALS: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

– Calgary Flames: National Hockey League team based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.