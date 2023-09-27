Calgary Flames Assistant GM Chris Snow Suffers “Catastrophic” Brain Injury

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow has suffered a “catastrophic” brain injury after going into cardiac arrest, according to his wife, Kelsie Snow. On Tuesday, Snow became unresponsive and experienced a heart attack. Paramedics and doctors were able to revive his heart, but he sustained a brain injury due to oxygen deprivation. His doctors do not anticipate him waking up from this injury.

Chris Snow, 42, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2019. ALS is a progressive nervous system disease that affects brain cells and the spinal cord, resulting in a loss of muscle control. Unfortunately, Snow’s father, two uncles, and a cousin also succumbed to ALS.

The couple met while working as sportswriters for The Boston Globe and got married in 2007. They have two children together. Chris Snow started his career as a baseball writer but transitioned to the NHL when the Minnesota Wild hired him as their director of hockey operations in 2006. He joined the Calgary Flames in 2011 as the director of hockey analysis and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2019, primarily focusing on data analysis.

Despite his ALS diagnosis, Snow remained committed to his work with the Flames. He participated in clinical trials and surpassed the initial prognosis of only 12 months to live. ALS progressively weakened his muscles, impacting his ability to speak, eat, and ultimately breathe.

This unfortunate turn of events emphasizes the devastating impact of brain injuries and the challenges faced individuals living with ALS. Our thoughts are with Chris Snow, his family, and the hockey community during this difficult time.

Sources:

– The Canadian Press