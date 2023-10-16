The Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 are set to feature some exciting additions to the lineup of sports. The International Olympic Committee has given the green light to include five new sports, including flag football. This marks the first time that “American” football will be featured as a medal sport in the Olympics.

Flag football, as adapted for the Olympics, involves teams of five players on a field measuring 70 yards 30 yards. Each series of plays starts at the 5-yard line, with four downs to reach midfield and another four downs to score. Inside the 5-yard line, teams are required to pass for a touchdown, and rushing plays are not allowed. Players wear three flags, and if any of the flags are pulled from the ball carrier, the play ends immediately. Each half is limited to 20 minutes, and ties are resolved with a “sudden death” overtime period.

The inclusion of flag football in the Olympic Games is a nod to the sport’s history. American football was demonstrated at the 1932 Los Angeles Games, and now it will have an opportunity to compete for medals. USA Football will play a key role in selecting the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.

“Netflix Houses”: Immersive Fan Experience Coming in 2025

Netflix is making dreams come true for fans of their hit show “Squid Game” and other popular series. The streaming giant plans to open special locations called “Netflix Houses” where fans can fully immerse themselves in their favorite shows.

During an interview with Bloomberg, the Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix shared this exciting news. The “Netflix Houses” will feature rotating installations, providing fans with an interactive and immersive experience.

In addition to shopping for themed products, fans will also have the opportunity to enjoy food inspired their favorite shows and participate in interactive games. Netflix plans to launch the first two “Netflix Houses” in the United States 2025, with further expansion worldwide.

While the exact locations have yet to be disclosed, this move signifies a significant shift for Netflix. By establishing permanent “Netflix Houses,” the company aims to deepen the engagement between fans and their beloved series. Fans can look forward to a new level of connection and excitement as they step into the world of Netflix shows.

Definitions:

Flag football: A modified version of American football played with flags attached to the players’ waistbands instead of tackling.

Netflix Houses: Special locations created Netflix where fans can have an immersive experience based on their favorite shows.

