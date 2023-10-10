Jackson Mahomes Returns to Social Media Following Controversies

After taking a hiatus from social media, Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has made a comeback in the 2023 NFL season. Jackson has been active on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, sharing his travels and showing support for his brother and family.

However, his online presence has sparked controversy and polarized opinions among fans of the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Many followers are not fans of Jackson and his sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes.

Recently, Brittany posted an Instagram story featuring Jackson and her daughter Sterling Skye. In the video, Jackson is seen holding Sterling in his lap and smiling for the camera. This video has received mixed reactions from fans.

Some Reddit users expressed concern over Sterling’s safety, noting that there was no car seat visible for the two-year-old. Others raised issues about Jackson’s legal troubles, as he has been accused of sexual assault.

Jackson was accused a Kansas City restaurant owner of forcibly kissing her. He was subsequently arrested and released on bail. With the case still pending, Jackson took a break from social media. However, with the start of the 2023 NFL season, he has resumed posting on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The Mahomes family has chosen not to make a public statement about the allegations, with Patrick Mahomes stating that he prefers to focus on football and taking care of his family. Jackson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October.

Sources:

– Sportskeeda