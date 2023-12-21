Patty Mills Reacts to All-Star Voting Mix-Up

After a bizarre mix-up in the NBA’s All-Star voting page, Patty Mills took to social media to share his reaction. In a video posted to his account, Mills humorously pointed out that the image used for him is actually that of his Hawks teammate, Wesley Matthews. Despite the blunder, Mills took it in stride, captioning the video with, “All-Star voting is off to a good start” and adding a laughing emoji.

This incident comes amidst a challenging season for Mills in Atlanta. The 35-year-old guard has been sparingly used in Quin Snyder’s rotation after being traded multiple times last offseason. In 26 games, Mills has only made four appearances, playing a total of 22 minutes for the 11-15 Hawks. The team boasts significant depth in the guard position, explaining Mills’ limited minutes.

One of his highest playing times this season came in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played 17 minutes. However, it should be noted that Mills’ increased playing time was due to key personnel injuries, including that of Trae Young.

Coach Snyder praised Mills’ impact on the game, particularly his defensive skills, activity, energy, and leadership. Despite the limited playing opportunities, Mills remains ready whenever called upon. The coach also emphasized his respect for Mills as both a player and a person.

Mills’ current two-year, $13 million contract with the Hawks is set to expire at the end of this season, making him an unrestricted free agent. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Australian guard in the NBA. Regardless of the All-Star voting mix-up, Mills continues to maintain a positive attitude and contribute to his team whenever given the chance.