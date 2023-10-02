How to Fix the “Can’t Add Audio” Error on Instagram

If you’re experiencing the “Can’t add audio” error on Instagram, you’re not alone. Many users have reported encountering this issue when trying to upload a reel with audio. This error prevents users from adding music or songs to their video content or reels. It can occur on Android, iPhone, and PC devices.

There are several possible reasons why Instagram may display this error message. It could be due to internet connectivity issues, server problems, high video quality, unavailable music in your region, corrupted app cache, or an outdated app version.

Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to fix this error:

1. Perform preliminary checks: Check your internet connection, ensure the Instagram servers are functioning properly, log out and log back into the app, and make sure you have provided all necessary media permissions.

2. Compress the video: If you’re uploading a video of high quality or resolution, try compressing it using a tool like FreeConvert.com or HandBrake before uploading it to Instagram.

3. Use the “Use Audio” feature: Instead of adding audio directly while uploading your reel, try using the “Use Audio” feature. Search for the song or audio you want to add, select it, and then choose the video and upload the reel.

4. Update your Instagram app: Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram installed on your device. Update the app through the respective app stores (Play Store for Android, App Store for iPhone, or Microsoft Store for PC).

5. Clear the Instagram cache: A corrupted app cache can cause errors on Instagram. Clear the app cache on your Android or iPhone device, or delete the browser cache if you’re using Instagram in a web browser.

6. Use a VPN: If certain music or audio is not available in your region, you can try using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) topass the geo-restrictions.

7. Reinstall the Instagram app: If none of the above solutions work, you can try uninstalling and reinstalling the Instagram app. This may resolve any app-related issues.

8. Contact Instagram support: If you’re still experiencing the error, you can report the issue to Instagram Support Center. Follow the instructions provided in the app to report the problem.

Remember, if you’re unable to add audio to your Instagram post, it could be due to regional limitations or restrictions for certain features. Additionally, if you have a Business account or share branded content, you may only be able to use royalty-free music.

By following these steps, you should be able to fix the “Can’t add audio” error on Instagram and continue creating engaging content for your followers.

