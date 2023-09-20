Karnataka High Court Suggests Age Limit for Social Media Use

The Karnataka High Court has recommended that the Central Government implement an age limit for the use of social media platforms. The court made this suggestion while acknowledging that even school students are becoming addicted to social media.

The Ministry of Information Technology had previously issued a blocking order under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which was challenged the social media app X (formerly Twitter) in the Karnataka High Court. A fine of Rs 50 lakh was imposed on the company, which it argued was unjust.

The court’s ruling effectively prevents other arbitrators from challenging the blocking order, potentially leading to more blocking orders being issued the central government.

During the hearing, Justice G. Narendra emphasized the need for an age limit for social media use. He pointed out that when users register for these platforms, they provide personal information, and that today, even school children are addicted to social media. Justice G. also expressed the view that content that corrupts the mind should be removed from the internet.

Implementing an age limit for social media use could help address the concerns raised the court regarding the addictive nature of these platforms and the potential exposure of inappropriate content to young users. It remains to be seen if the Central Government will act on this recommendation.

Source:

– Pune Pulse