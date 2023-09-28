Meta Quest 3: Improvements for Next-Gen Portable VR Gaming

Meta recently announced its new Meta Quest 3 headset, and while it didn’t unveil a specific killer app, it did introduce several enhancements that could benefit developers in building the next generation of portable VR games.

One significant improvement is in graphics quality. The Quest 3 offers double the graphical horsepower and increased CPU performance compared to its predecessor, the Quest 2. Additionally, it boasts additional RAM, improved resolution per eye, and an expanded field of view. This results in games that look significantly better on the Quest 3, with enhanced render resolution, textures, and dynamic shadows.

One exciting development is the introduction of AI legs. Meta’s Movement SDK utilizes generative AI to create realistic-looking legs within any app or game, using machine learning. This technology uses machine learning models trained on large datasets of people performing real actions like walking and running. As a result, the legs move naturally, maintaining the body’s center of gravity.

Hand tracking has also been improved on the Quest 3. Meta’s acquisition of hand-tracking companies has resulted in low-latency, low-power feature detection and tracking, built into the Qualcomm chip. This advancement allows for faster hand movements and simultaneous use of hands and controllers in games and applications.

Meta has also introduced a feature called Augments, which allows virtual objects from games to be placed in the real world. These artifacts and trophies can be placed on walls, shelves, and other surfaces. The company has also developed APIs that enable developers to interact with the physical environment, such as the Mesh API for manipulating the room mesh and the Depth API for avoiding collisions with real-world objects.

Overall, the Meta Quest 3 offers numerous improvements for VR gaming, including enhanced graphics, AI-generated legs, improved hand tracking, and the ability to bring virtual objects into the real world. These advancements provide exciting possibilities for developers to create immersive and realistic experiences for users.

Source: The Verge (Sean Hollister)