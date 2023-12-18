The Changing Landscape of Social Media in 2024

Summary: The social media landscape is constantly evolving, and 2024 will continue to bring new trends and innovations. In this article, we will explore three key predictions for the future of social media: the rise of CGI and FOOH on social media, the emergence of ‘LinkedInfluencers’, and the growth of co-marketing in the partnership economy.

1. The Rise of CGI and FOOH on Social Media

As the lines between digital and out-of-home (OOH) advertising blur, we can expect to see the rise of eye-catching digital activations known as fake out-of-home (FOOH) on social media. This trend, already prevalent in parts of Europe, will become more mainstream in Australia. Artists like Origiful are leading the way, creating visually striking FOOH moments for major brands. While these activations initially generate a “wow” factor, maintaining long-term engagement may require brands to complement them with other channels.

2. The Emergence of ‘LinkedInfluencers’

LinkedIn, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is undergoing a notable evolution as it becomes a platform for influencers. Business-to-business (B2B) influencers are leveraging the platform’s algorithm for organic visibility, attracting the attention of companies seeking new marketing avenues. This year, Hootsuite successfully utilized LinkedIn as a lead-generation tool with sponsored posts, achieving impressive results. As B2B influencers gain traction, brands have the opportunity to target high-intent audiences within niche markets and bridge the gap between B2B and B2C marketing strategies.

3. The Partnership Economy and Co-Marketing

In a world of increasing paid media costs and privacy concerns, corporations are embracing the partnership economy to generate visibility and sales. Co-marketing, a collaboration between two or more companies to cross-promote products or services, offers a cost-effective approach to attract new customers. Giants like Woolworths are already utilizing this model, cross-promoting benefits with partners such as Qantas and BIG W. As the post-cookie era unfolds, more businesses will embrace co-marketing as a strategic way to maximize reach and cut digital advertising costs.

Conclusion:

In 2024, social media will continue to evolve, bringing exciting changes to the online landscape. The rise of CGI and FOOH will provide new opportunities for creative advertising. Influencer marketing will expand beyond traditional platforms, with the emergence of ‘LinkedInfluencers’ revolutionizing B2B marketing. Additionally, co-marketing will flourish as brands seek collaborative partnerships to navigate the changing digital marketing landscape. As we enter the new year, businesses should embrace these trends to stay ahead in the dynamic world of social media marketing.