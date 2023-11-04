Stocks to Watch: Meta Platforms, DraftKings, Weatherford International, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Lululemon

The stock market is starting November on a positive note with a confirmed uptrend, thanks to halted Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and optimistic jobs report and economic data. This week, we are keeping an eye on several stocks that are approaching buy points, including Meta Platforms, DraftKings, Weatherford International, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, and Lululemon.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, reported impressive Q3 results with an accelerated earnings growth of 168%. The social media giant saw its fastest sales growth in two years, beating Wall Street expectations. While the company warned of an uncertain advertising environment for the fourth quarter, it quickly found support and reclaimed its 50-day line, offering an early entry.

DraftKings, a leading sports betting company, experienced a spike in its stock price following its beat-and-raise earnings report. The company recorded narrower losses and a 57% increase in revenue, driven customer engagement and expanded sportsbook offerings. DraftKings upgraded its full-year revenue outlook, projecting up to 66% growth. The stock is currently extended from its 50-day line, so investors may want to wait for a potential pause or pullback for a safer entry.

Weatherford International, an oilfield equipment and services company, exceeded expectations for Q3 results and raised its full-year outlook. The company reported a significant earnings increase of 315% and a 17% rise in revenue. Weatherford expects continued growth in the fourth quarter, with adjusted EBITDA margins set to expand. The stock is trading in a buy zone for a short cup-with-handle base.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a discount retailer, has been performing well as consumers look to cut costs ahead of the holiday shopping season. The company has seen accelerated earnings growth in recent quarters, and analysts expect further earnings growth in Q3. The stock is attempting to break out above a buy point for a flat base.

Lululemon, an athleisure clothing maker, has shown strength in a challenging industry group. The company reported double-digit earnings and revenue gains in recent quarters, although sales growth has slowed. The stock is approaching a buy point from a flat base.

These stocks present intriguing opportunities for investors, but it is important to stay vigilant and monitor trends and market conditions before making any investment decisions.