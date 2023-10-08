Group of Friends in Kerala Clean 22 Beaches to Make Them Scenic and Plastic-Free

A team of five friends from Mararikulam, Kerala has embarked on a mission to clean 22 beaches in the state to make them scenic and free of plastic waste. The group, called ‘Opulence in Action,’ has already completed the cleaning of Marari Beach in Mararikulam and is currently working on Kattoor Beach.

The idea for this initiative came to Edison Antony, a businessman from Alappuzha, after he witnessed the distressing amount of plastic waste accumulated in the Kuttanadan water bodies. Facing financial constraints during the Covid-19 pandemic, Antony shared his idea with his friends – Nebin Cherian, a teacher; Maiju Felix, a yoga instructor; Nitin Joseph, an employee of the tourism department; and Thomas Antony, an employee of a local college. All of them readily agreed to volunteer their services.

The group not only cleans the beaches themselves but also hires workers to remove sacks of garbage from the backwaters on a daily basis. To support their mission, the Alappuzha District Panchayat has provided them with free gloves and brooms. The organic waste collected during the cleaning process is buried on the shore, while the plastic waste is handed over to the Harithakarma Sena.

By undertaking this initiative, the group of friends aims to make the beaches in Kerala more scenic and free from the environmental hazard of plastic waste. They hope that their efforts will inspire others to take similar actions in preserving the natural beauty of their surroundings.

