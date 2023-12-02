S&P 500 Stocks to Watch: A New Perspective on Netflix, UnitedHealth, CME Group, JPMorgan Chase, and D.R. Horton

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had an impressive November, recording the biggest one-month percentage gains since July 2022. However, as the stock market enters December, there are concerns about whether the rally can continue or if a correction is imminent. Among the companies to watch this week are Netflix, UnitedHealth, CME Group, JPMorgan Chase, and D.R. Horton.

Netflix: Netflix has had a remarkable year, with its stock surging 58% in 2023. Despite a slight dip in the stock price last week, the company’s Q3 earnings report exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $3.73 and sales of $8.54 billion. Looking ahead, Netflix aims to increase profitability introducing a lower-priced, advertising-supported service tier.

UnitedHealth: Although UnitedHealth stock experienced a minor decline last week, the company’s long-term outlook remains positive. With a projected earnings per share growth of 13% to 16% in 2024, UnitedHealth aims to deliver value to its shareholders and consumers. The company’s recent inclusion in IBD’s Long-Term Leaders list further highlights its potential for growth.

CME Group: CME Group, a derivatives marketplace, has shown consistent growth throughout the year. Its stock has advanced 25% in 2023, and the company is expected to report strong Q4 earnings and revenue in February 2024. Analysts forecast a 15% increase in earnings per share and a 10% rise in sales for the full year.

JPMorgan Chase: JPMorgan Chase’s stock has gained 17% in 2023 and is currently in a cup base with a buy point of 159.38. The company’s third-quarter earnings surpassed expectations, with earnings per share of $4.33 and revenue growth of 22%. JPMorgan’s consumer banking and commercial banking divisions have also seen substantial growth.

D.R. Horton: D.R. Horton, one of Warren Buffett’s investments, has experienced a significant surge in its stock price in recent months, climbing more than 30% since October. As one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, the company has benefited from the strong housing market and is poised for further growth.

While these companies have had notable performances in 2023, it is important for investors to monitor their financial results and market conditions closely. The stock market’s future direction remains uncertain, with seasonal factors potentially impacting the performance of tech growth stocks. As always, conducting thorough research and consulting with a financial advisor can help investors make informed decisions.

FAQ

What is the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 is a stock market index that measures the performance of 500 large-cap companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. It is widely regarded as a representative benchmark for the overall performance of the U.S. stock market.

What are Q3 earnings?

Q3 earnings refer to a company’s financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year. It includes information on revenues, expenses, and profits during that period.

What is a cup-with-handle pattern?

A cup-with-handle pattern is a technical chart pattern often used in stock market analysis. It typically represents a period of consolidation and can signal a potential breakout or trend reversal.

What is a derivatives marketplace?

A derivatives marketplace is a financial exchange where various derivative contracts, such as futures and options, are bought and sold. These financial instruments derive their value from an underlying asset or reference rate.

Sources:

– Investor’s Business Daily