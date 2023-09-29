Extraterrestrials and the Wandering Earth Take Center Stage in This Month’s Sci-Fi Picks

In this month’s selection of sci-fi films, audiences will be treated to stories of extraterrestrials and a wandering Earth. From intense alien-invasion thrillers to epic space adventures, these movies will transport viewers to captivating worlds filled with mystery and suspense.

“No One Will Save You” is an alien-invasion thriller that stands out for its unique storytelling approach. Directed Brian Duffield, the film tells the story almost wordlessly, relying on a dreamlike world where memories and monsters collide. Protagonist Brynn, played brilliantly Kaitlyn Dever, navigates a seemingly isolated life in her suburban home. However, as she is faced with an attack from extraterrestrials, her true strength and resilience are revealed. The film’s resolution is simultaneously satisfying and unsettling, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

Frant Gwo’s “The Wandering Earth II” serves as a prequel to the 2019 film “The Wandering Earth,” which depicted a frozen Earth on a mission to escape the impending destruction of the solar system. The sequel explores the ambitious project of turning Earth into a spaceship, highlighting the rivalry between those who believe in physically moving the planet and those who advocate for a digital solution through the transfer of human consciousness. The film captivates with its awe-inspiring visuals and Andy Lau’s compelling performance as a scientist.

Andreas Z Simon’s “t=E/x²” explores themes of time manipulation and parallel universes. The film follows Merlin, portrayed Mario Ganss, who receives a mysterious message claiming he is a time traveler. As he unravels the puzzle set before him, Merlin must navigate a cryptic and playful world where time and space can be rearranged at will. The movie’s indie aesthetic and engaging storyline make it a must-watch for fans of mind-bending sci-fi narratives.

“​Hypnotic,” directed Robert Rodriguez, is a sci-fi thriller that features a star-studded cast and an intriguing plot. Ben Affleck plays Danny, a Texas cop entangled in the murderous plans of a hypnotic individual named Dellrayne. The plot thickens as Danny’s immunity to Dellrayne’s powers becomes a key factor in a complex story involving a psychic played Alice Braga and a secret government program. While the plot may be dense, Rodriguez keeps the action moving, culminating in a thought-provoking ending that encourages a reevaluation of the film from a fresh perspective.

Finally, “The Deal,” directed Orsi Nagypal, presents a dystopian world set behind the Iron Curtain in the mid-20th century. The film is reminiscent of communist societies, with a drab cityscape and an authoritarian government. Tala, played Sumalee Montano, is an artist painting propaganda posters for the government, having traded her life for privileged access to resources. This thought-provoking film explores themes of control, scarcity, and the sacrifices individuals make for survival.

Whether you’re a fan of alien invasions, epic space adventures, or mind-bending narratives, this month’s sci-fi picks offer an array of captivating options to satisfy your cravings for otherworldly stories. So sit back, relax, and embark on thrilling journeys into the unknown.

Definitions:

– Alien-invasion thriller: A genre of film that focuses on the invasion of Earth extraterrestrial beings.

– Prequel: A story that precedes and sets the stage for events in an already established narrative.

– Time manipulation: The ability to alter or control the flow of time.

– Dystopian: A futuristic society characterized oppressive or unfavorable conditions.

– Iron Curtain: A term used to describe the division between Eastern and Western Europe during the Cold War.

– Socialist-Realist: A style of art that glorifies socialist ideals and portrays reality in an idealized manner.

Sources:

– “No One Will Save You” available for streaming on Hulu.

– “The Wandering Earth II” available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

– “t=E/x²” available for rent or purchase on Apple TV+.

– “Hypnotic” available for streaming on Peacock.

– “The Deal” available for streaming on the Roku Channel; available for rent or purchase on major platforms.