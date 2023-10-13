TikTok Tests Ad-Free Subscription, Meta Considers Paid Tier, Taco Bell Brings Back Taco Lover’s Pass, and Amazon Fresh Lowers Delivery Threshold

TikTok is testing an ad-free subscription service in one market, allowing users to scroll through the app without interruptions from ads. This move shows TikTok’s efforts to diversify its income, following its plans to enter the e-commerce industry earlier this year. The ad-free tier would provide a new revenue stream while still paying influencers.

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has faced challenges with its TikTok Shop, as it struggles to moderate the offerings on the platform. Despite violating the app’s terms of service, some items are still being marketed. To attract customers, TikTok has also resorted to offering coupons. However, the ad-free subscription would only cover TikTok-placed ads and not influencer-paid promotions, potentially rendering the subscription less appealing.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is also exploring the possibility of a paid tier for its social media platforms. The proposed tier would charge users a monthly fee in exchange for an ad-free experience unless they allow Meta to use their information for targeted ads. This move is driven Meta’s need to comply with EU regulations that restrict personalized ad targeting. Meta has engaged with digital competition regulators in Brussels to ensure compliance.

Taco Bell has briefly revived its Taco Lover’s Pass, a subscription plan that offers customers one taco per day for 30 days. The pass was relaunched on National Taco Day and priced at $10. Customers can choose from a selection of tacos, including Crunchy Taco, Soft Taco, Spicy Potato Taco, Doritos Locos Taco, and the new Toasted Breakfast Taco. The pass also grants members access to a hidden menu. Taco Bell plans to share potential breakfast menu updates soon.

Amazon Fresh has lowered its free delivery threshold for its grocery service. Previously, customers had to spend $150 or more to qualify for free delivery. With the new change, shoppers will be able to receive free delivery with a lower spending threshold.

