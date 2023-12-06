Top Festive Films on Netflix to Binge-Watch This Christmas

Looking for some holiday cheer? If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you’re in luck! Netflix has a fantastic collection of original Christmas films that are sure to get you in the festive spirit. From romantic comedies to heartwarming adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

A Royal Love Story

“A Royal Love Story” takes you to the enchanting country of Aldovia. Follow the journey of a young journalist as she uncovers the truth about a charming prince who is about to take the throne. This fairytale romance will captivate your heart in ways you never imagined. And if you can’t get enough of this magical world, don’t worry! There are two sequels, “A Royal Wedding” and “A Royal Baby,” waiting for you.

Switched Lives

“The Double Identity” stars Vanessa Hudgens in a dual role. She plays both a humble baker from Chicago and a soon-to-be princess. When these two identical-looking women discover each other, they decide to swap lives for a while. Follow their hilarious escapades as they navigate through royal responsibilities and ordinary life. The sequels “Another Switched Life” and “Love in the Spotlight” continue the story in a surprisingly similar fashion.

Santa’s Adventure

Join Santa Claus on a thrilling adventure in “The Enchanted Chronicles.” Kurt Russell takes on the role of the beloved Santa as a brother and sister inadvertently find themselves helping him on a mission to save Christmas. The sequel, “The Enchanted Chronicles 2,” brings even more magic to the screen with Kurt Russell’s real-life wife, Goldie Hawn, stepping into the role of Mrs. Claus.

Magical Grandmother’s Gift

“The Magical Advent Calendar” presents a unique concept. Photographer Abby inherits a mysterious antique advent calendar from her grandmother. Each day, the pictures reveal events that parallel Abby’s own life, guiding her towards unexpected love. This heartwarming film will remind you of the power of destiny and the magic of the holiday season.

Love Across Time

“Love Across Time” is a delightful romantic comedy that combines time travel and Christmas. When a 14th-century knight is transported to modern-day Ohio, he falls head over heels for a disillusioned high school science teacher. Despite the challenges of their different worlds, love finds a way to bring them together. Just be prepared for the mind-boggling “fourth Vanessa Hudgens paradox.”

Whether you’re a fan of fairytales or prefer heartwarming family adventures, Netflix has a wide selection of festive films to keep you entertained this holiday season. So grab your hot cocoa, snuggle up on the couch, and indulge in some well-deserved binge-watching. Happy holidays!