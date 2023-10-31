New Horror Franchise “Five Nights at Freddy’s” Breaks Records for Peacock

In a surprising turn of events, the recently released horror film adaptation of the popular video game series “Five Nights at Freddy’s” has become the most-watched film or television show on Peacock within the first five days of its availability. Despite being simultaneously available for streaming, the movie achieved a staggering $80 million domestic and $133 million global opening weekend at the box office. This success raises interesting questions about the relationship between streaming platforms and theatrical releases.

While specific viewership numbers have not been disclosed, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” surpassed the five-day viewership totals of other notable releases on Peacock, including “Halloween Ends,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Bel-Air,” and “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” Directed Emma Tammi, the film also broke several records during its initial weekend, earning the distinction of being the fifth-biggest movie from a solo female director. It stands beside legendary films like “Barbie,” “Wonder Woman,” “Fifty Shades of Grey,” and “Black Widow.”

The success of “Five Nights at Freddy’s” demonstrates two significant possibilities. First, viewers are willing to watch a movie in theaters even if it is available for streaming at the same time. This challenges the notion that streaming platforms harm the box office. Second, Peacock, despite its growing popularity, has not yet made a significant impact on the market share of theatrical releases.

The real lesson to be learned from this triumph is the importance of creating new franchises based on fresh intellectual properties that specifically target today’s younger audience. Movies like “Paw Patrol” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s” succeeded because they did not rely on the nostalgia of previous generations, but rather captured the excitement of contemporary kids. It is evident that audiences crave original content that speaks directly to them, rather than relying solely on established franchises.

Moreover, the fact that “Five Nights at Freddy’s” performed exceptionally well at the box office, even with the option to stream it for free on Peacock, further validates the enduring appeal of the theatrical experience. It shows that if a movie manages to generate excitement and anticipation among consumers, streaming availability does not significantly impact its box office performance.

