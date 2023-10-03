Iowa Reveals 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Iowa released some details about their upcoming 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule. The team will play several games on different TV networks and streaming services.

The schedule includes two games that will be exclusively available on Peacock, a subscription-based streaming service. These games are scheduled for November 10th against Alabama and February 20th against Michigan State.

In addition, there are several games that will be exclusively available on ESPN+, another subscription-based streaming service. These games include the season-opener against North Dakota on November 7th, as well as games against Arkansas State on November 17th and Northern Illinois on November 29th.

There are also games scheduled to be broadcast on FS1. These include matchups against Creighton on November 14th, Oklahoma on November 23rd, Purdue on January 20th, Michigan on January 27th, Ohio State on February 2nd, and Illinois on March 10th.

One game, the second game of the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego against either Seton Hall or USC on November 24th, will be aired on FOX. The Iowa-Iowa State game on December 7th will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

Currently, the rest of the games are scheduled to be carried BTN (Big Ten Network).

