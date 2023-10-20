New Movies to Watch This Month: A Swedish Slasher, a Tunisian Noir, and More

This month, there are several exciting movies to stream that offer a range of genres and themes. Here are some of the top picks:

“The Conference”

Available on Netflix.

In this Swedish slasher film, a group of municipal employees gather at a resort for a work retreat. As they discuss a controversial project, the resort staff and guests start getting killed in gruesome ways. Director Patrik Eklund combines sharp satire about corporate greed with blood and gore, making for a thrilling and chilling movie.

“Ashkal: The Tunisian Investigation”

Rent it on Amazon.

This Tunisian thriller follows a young detective named Fatma as she investigates a series of self-immolation cases in Tunis. The film delves into the political and historical context of the Arab Spring, offering a mesmerizing blend of genre pleasures and a potent political parable.

“The Foolish Bird”

Available on Criterion Channel.

Directed Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka, “The Foolish Bird” is a somber drama that explores the intersection of ruthless capitalism and patriarchal violence in China. The film follows a shy high schooler named Lynn who navigates the challenges of sexual violence while longing to break free from her restrictive environment.

“Back Home”

Stream it on Tubi.

This French drama follows a man named Thomas as he returns to his hometown after 12 years. He confronts a family in disarray, including his dying mother, unforgiving father, and a sister-in-law struggling to raise her son. The film delves into themes of grief, love, and the impact of the past on the present.

“Aachar & Co.”

Stream it on Amazon.

This period drama is set in 1960s and ’70s Bangalore, India. It satirizes patriarchal traditions through the story of Madhusudhan Aachar, an engineer with 10 children, whom he hopes will follow in his footsteps. As the film spans two decades, it tackles changing attitudes about marriage and women’s roles in society.

These diverse and captivating movies offer something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for a slasher film, a political thriller, a somber drama, or a period satire, you’ll find it among this month’s picks.

