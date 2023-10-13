Creepy Voyeurs and Disturbing Nightmares: Halloween Horror Movies to Watch

Looking for some frightfully good movies to watch this Halloween season? Look no further! We’ve rounded up a selection of films that are sure to give you chills and thrills. From deranged siblings to creepy voyeurs, these movies will keep you on the edge of your seat.

First up is “Megalomaniac,” a film that explores generational wounds and mental illness. Martha, a night janitor, endures repeated sexual assaults at her workplace. She carries her trauma home to a Gothic mansion where she encounters a circle of creeps, including her overprotective serial-killer brother. This depraved film is a psychological horror that will shock and disturb you.

Next on the list is “15 Cameras,” a psychological thriller about a couple who discovers hidden cameras in their home. As they delve into the secrets of their tenants, the line between watcher and watched blurs. This film is a twisted tale of don’t-mess-with-me women and the piggish men they put up with.

If you’re looking for something more suspenseful, “Accused” is the film for you. Harri finds himself the prime suspect in a deadly bombing, and his life quickly unravels as he becomes the target of a witch hunt fueled lies and speculation. This taut and timely thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat.

For fans of found-footage horror, “V/H/S/85” delivers the goods. The film features two standout segments, including “God of Death,” which takes place during Mexico’s devastating 1985 earthquake. As rescue workers search for survivors, they uncover a horrifying truth. “Dreamkill” is another standout segment about a serial killer who sends videos of his murders to the police before they happen. Prepare yourself for a twist you won’t see coming.

Finally, if you prefer a more lighthearted horror-comedy, “Appendage” is the perfect choice. Hannah discovers a bloody lesion on her hip that turns into a creature with a mind of its own. It criticizes her, but also pushes her to find her creative potential. With a charming lead performance and a unique creature design, this film is a fun and quirky addition to any Halloween movie marathon.

So, grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and prepare to be scared with these Halloween horror movie treats!

