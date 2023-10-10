The Dangers of Anti-Encryption Campaigns: A Threat to Privacy and Democracy

At the end of July, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman, along with other members of the Five Eyes surveillance alliance, launched a campaign opposing Meta’s proposal to encrypt messages on its Messenger platform. This campaign is part of a larger global trend of anti-encryption legislation. However, these efforts have been met with criticism civil society organizations and advocates for privacy rights.

The proposed legislation, including the UK’s Online Safety Bill and the US EARN-IT Act, seek to weaken encryption or create backdoors for law enforcement and intelligence agencies. These proposals have faced significant opposition from experts and public interest organizations, who argue that they not only undermine privacy and security but also fail to address their stated goals of combating child exploitation or national security threats.

These anti-encryption campaigns are particularly concerning when viewed in the context of the Five Eyes surveillance apparatus. Declassified documents have revealed the extent to which US intelligence agencies have targeted individuals within the country, including judges, members of Congress, and activists. The European Court of Human Rights has also found that the UK’s surveillance regime violates privacy and free expression rights. Similarly, Australia’s Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment Act allows the government to compel tech companies to circumvent encryption, leading to billions of dollars in economic losses.

The argument put forth these governments is that encryption hinders their ability to protect the public and uphold the rule of law. However, this view fails to recognize that privacy is a fundamental right and a cornerstone of democracy. A government that infringes on its citizens’ privacy cannot claim to uphold democratic values.

The proposed anti-encryption measures would grant governments unprecedented powers without sufficient checks and balances. Moreover, they set a dangerous precedent for other countries to follow, jeopardizing the privacy and security of individuals worldwide. It is crucial for governments, particularly the Five Eyes countries, to reconsider their anti-encryption campaigns and respect the rights of their citizens.

Sources:

– Mallory Knodel, Chief Technology Officer, Center for Democracy & Technology

– Udbhav Tiwari, Head of Global Product Policy, Mozilla