This Month’s Top Picks: Pixar, Adam Sandler, and Spy Kids

Looking for some family-friendly entertainment this month? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with our top picks for movies to watch with your kids. From a heartwarming Pixar creation to an Adam Sandler comedy and the latest installment in the “Spy Kids” franchise, there’s something for everyone in the family.

“Elemental” on Disney+

Get ready for a unique love story with a twist. In this Pixar creation, star-crossed lovers Ember Lumen and Wade Ripple live in Element City, a place where fire, earth, air, and water reside. Despite societal division, Ember and Wade’s love story transcends boundaries. This visually stunning film will capture your child’s imagination.

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” on Netflix

Adam Sandler takes on a different role in this family comedy, playing a father who is bewildered his teenage daughter’s quest for popularity. With Sandler’s real-life daughter making an appearance, this film explores friendship, family, and the challenges of growing up.

“Spy Kids: Armageddon” on Netflix

The popular “Spy Kids” franchise is back with a reboot for a new generation. Young siblings Tony and Patty must save their secret agent parents and the world from an evil video game developer. Filled with gadgets and action-packed scenes, this film will have your kids on the edge of their seats.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on Max

In this sequel, foster child Billy Batson must once again transform into the superhero Shazam to battle against the enraged daughters of Atlas. With humor, action, and heart, Billy and his friends exemplify the power of friendship and teamwork.

“Belle” on Max

For those looking for a more fantastical tale, “Belle” offers a cyber-age retelling of “Beauty and the Beast.” With stunning animation and a captivating storyline, this film explores the power of virtual worlds and the beauty of embracing oneself.

These movies offer a mix of heartwarming stories, laughter, and action that the whole family can enjoy together. So grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and embark on these cinematic adventures with your little ones.

