LONDON UNDERGROUND STRIKES CANCELLED, RAIL WALKOUT STILL ON FOR WEDNESDAY

The planned strikes on the London Underground have been called off after productive negotiations between the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and authorities. RMT members have reached an agreement with the authorities, leading to the cancellation of the strikes. However, a rail walkout is still scheduled for Wednesday.

In other news, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is considering charging European Union subscribers for ad-free access to Facebook and Instagram. Reports suggest that Meta may introduce a subscription model for European users who wish to avoid advertisements on the platforms. This potential move comes as Meta continues to explore ways to generate revenue and provide users with more customizable options.

The future of the HS2 rail project remains unclear, especially regarding whether it will continue its route through Birmingham to Manchester. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has not provided much information regarding the fate of the project, leading to confusion among stakeholders. The decision on the northern leg of HS2 is eagerly awaited those involved in the project and the general public.

The FTSE 100 closed at session lows, with the index down 0.5% at 7,470.16 points. Moreover, the FTSE 250 experienced a 1.7% drop, reaching a year low of 17,677.76 points. The overall market sentiment has been somewhat bearish, leading to a decline in stock values.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo Group PLC (AIM:BOO) reported a sharp decline in revenue and revealed that it had slipped into the red during the first half of the year. As a result, the company’s shares fell almost 10%. Boohoo is now facing challenges in maintaining its sales trajectory and will need to strategize to recover from this setback.

Sources:

– Rail, Maritime and Transport union negotiation progress

– Reports on Meta considering charging European Union users

– Rishi Sunak not revealing fate of HS2 project

– FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 closing points

– Boohoo Group PLC financial performance