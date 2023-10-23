Six Brutal Scenes in Martin Scorsese’s Filmography

In Martin Scorsese’s films, violence is used as a powerful storytelling tool, just as in the works of legendary horror director Wes Craven. Both directors explore the horrors of the world, but approach them in different ways. Scorsese’s films, such as “Raging Bull” and “The Irishman,” delve into the atrocities committed individuals and their consequences. Craven’s films, like “Scream” and “The People Under the Stairs,” address themes of victimhood, violence in media, and the hidden horrors of society.

Despite the different genres they work in, Scorsese and Craven both utilize violence to convey their narratives effectively. While Hollywood may view their approaches differently, it’s important to recognize that the violence in horror films serves a deeper purpose beyond mere brutality for entertainment’s sake.

Here, we highlight six of the most brutal scenes in Scorsese’s filmography that are defined their violence and gore.

1. “Nicky of the Corn” – Casino (1995): This scene, possibly the most gruesome of Scorsese’s career, depicts the demise of Joe Pesci’s character, Nicky Santoro. After being betrayed his so-called friends, Nicky is viciously beaten with aluminum bats, and we witness the brutal aftermath.

2. “Mohawk Murder Party” – Taxi Driver (1976): In this chilling scene, Travis (played Robert De Niro) confronts a pimp about a young prostitute. Travis casually shoots the pimp and a mafia member, resulting in a bloody encounter that becomes increasingly disturbing as the violence escalates.

These scenes demonstrate Scorsese’s ability to create unnerving and harrowing moments that stay with audiences long after viewing. The violence serves as a catalyst for exploring darker themes and the consequences of human actions.

