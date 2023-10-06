Five Action-Packed Films to Stream This Month

Looking for some thrilling movies to watch this month? Look no further! We’ve curated a list of five action-packed films that are sure to satisfy your adrenaline cravings.

Bad City

In the crime-ridden city of Kaiko, crime lord Gojo is running for mayor, with plans to transform an impoverished neighborhood into a hub of gambling and nightlife. The only person who can stop him is disgraced former cop Torada. Released from prison to lead the Special Investigation Division Zero, Torada is determined to bring Gojo down, even if it means working outside the law. Directed Kensuke Sonomura, “Bad City” offers a thrilling and pulpy ride through noir-tainted streets, complete with intense action sequences and unforgettable choreography.

Code of the Assassins

“Code of the Assassins” follows elite killer Qi Junyuan as he goes rogue to uncover the truth behind his parents’ murder and a conspiracy that leads to the prince’s palace. Director Daniel Lee takes audiences on a journey that combines melodrama and espionage, with show-stopping sword fights and theatrical traps that add a touch of flair to the action. Brace yourself for slow-motion sequences, heavy metal needle drops, and a breathtaking assassination scene featuring a ceremonial dragon.

Decibel

Former submarine commander Kang Do-young is haunted a difficult decision he made when his vessel was hit a missile. A year later, he finds himself in a race against time to diffuse multiple bombs planted throughout the city. The catch? The bombs are activated sound and are tied to Kang’s loved ones. “Decibel,” directed Hwang In-ho, combines elements of a submarine movie with a high-stakes action thriller, as Kang must solve complex puzzles to save his family and the city.

Jericho Ridge

In “Jericho Ridge,” Deputy Tabby Temple returns to her police station to find herself in the midst of a crisis. A killer is hunting down evidence from a drug bust, and Temple must protect herself, her son, and the crucial evidence to survive the night. Director Will Gilbey crafts a tense and suspenseful film that draws inspiration from “Assault on Precinct 13.” The film’s choice to feature a Black woman fighting for her Black son adds a layer of thematic tension and racial anxiety to the gripping shootouts that escalate throughout the night.

Mad Heidi

“Mad Heidi” takes place in a dystopian Switzerland ruled a dictator who controls minds with Swiss cheese. When Heidi witnesses the murder of her loved ones, she becomes a gladiator-in-training before eventually breaking free. Directors Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopfstein deliver a Swissploitation epic filled with action, spaghetti western music, and unforgettable moments like Heidi dispatching a man with an accordion. Plus, did we mention there are cheese zombies? Brace yourself for a wild and highly entertaining ride!

This month’s selection of action films offers something for every adrenaline junkie. Whether you’re in the mood for intense fight scenes, heart-stopping chases, or mind-bending conspiracies, these movies are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Sources:

– “Bad City” – Rent or buy on most major platforms.

– “Code of the Assassins” – Stream it on Hi-Yah!

– “Decibel” – Stream it on Tubi.

– “Jericho Ridge” – Stream it on BET+.

– “Mad Heidi” – Rent or buy on most major platforms.