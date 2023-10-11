UTEP Miners vs FIU Panthers: College Football Matchup Preview

The UTEP Miners and FIU Panthers are gearing up for an exciting college football matchup on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida and will be televised on ESPN2. For those unable to watch on TV, streaming is available on fuboTV.

Both teams enter this game with something to prove, as they are coming off recent losses. FIU suffered a 34-17 defeat against New Mexico State, while UTEP fell short in a 24-10 loss to Louisiana Tech.

FIU, despite their home-field advantage, will need to rally against UTEP as they tackle the challenge ahead. Their offense will look to Keyone Jenkins and Shomari Lawrence for scoring opportunities, aiming to regain their winning form after back-to-back defeats.

On the other hand, UTEP has endured a rough season thus far, with only one win in six games. Their recent loss to Louisiana Tech added to their disappointing streak. However, with a close matchup predicted, UTEP enters the game as a 1-point favorite.

It is worth noting that FIU has yet to cover the spread in their last four encounters against UTEP. However, anything can happen in college football, and FIU will be hoping to turn the tables on their opponents from their previous meeting when UTEP secured a dominant 40-6 victory.

In terms of series history, FIU holds the advantage, winning three out of their last four games against UTEP. Their most recent victory came in November 2022, where they secured a convincing 40-6 win.

As the game approaches, fans and analysts are eager to see if FIU can find redemption on their home turf or if UTEP will extend their winning streak against their opponents. Stay tuned to CBS Sports for updates and make sure to tune in to witness this exciting college football showdown unfold.

