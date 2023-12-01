WhatsApp Introduces New Method to Secure Private Chats

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature that allows users to protect their private chats in a more seamless and secure manner. Instead of using the previously released “Locked Chat” folder for sensitive conversations, users can now hide their secret chats using a secret code. This code can be a combination of letters, numbers, special characters, and even emojis.

To access these hidden chats, users simply need to input the code into the search bar within the WhatsApp application. This new method provides a more discreet way of keeping private conversations away from prying eyes. By avoiding the “Locked Chat” tab, which might arouse curiosity about the content of hidden chats, users can protect their privacy without alerting others to the presence of confidential conversations.

By allowing users to set a unique code for individual chats, WhatsApp ensures that others remain unaware of hidden content. This additional feature can be accessed long-pressing on the chat that needs to be safeguarded, eliminating the need to navigate through chat settings.

The secret code functionality is an extension of the Locked Chat feature that was introduced in May. Initially, Locked Chat allowed users to store private conversations in a dedicated folder within the app, protected fingerprint, facial recognition, or a traditional password. The introduction of secret codes adds an extra layer of security and convenience to the locked chat feature.

WhatsApp has started rolling out the secret code feature gradually to a select group of users. The company has announced that it will be launching this feature globally over the next few months.

FAQ

1. How can I hide my private chats on WhatsApp?

2. Will others be able to see that I have hidden chats?

3. Do I need to go into chat settings to enable the secret code feature?

4. Is the secret code feature available for all WhatsApp users?

(Source: TheVerge)