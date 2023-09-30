Introducing WhatsApp Channels: A New Way to Stay Informed

WhatsApp Channels, the latest feature from WhatsApp, was introduced in early September 2023. Similar to Telegram Channels, this feature allows users to receive the latest news from the accounts they follow.

For example, if a user follows the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) account, they will receive the latest news related to BMKG. However, WhatsApp Channels only allow one-way communication, meaning that only the channel admin can send messages.

Users who join a channel can only react to messages using emojis. This update also brings a slight change to the WhatsApp status display. The “Status” tab is now replaced with the “Updates” menu.

In addition, WhatsApp users who follow specific channels will be presented with a new horizontal status display, similar to Instagram Stories. So, what are the functions of WhatsApp Channels? Here’s an explanation:

1. Stay Updated with the Latest Information

WhatsApp Channels make it easier for users to receive the latest news from accounts of institutions, companies, or specific organizations they are interested in. For example, following a technology media channel, users can stay up to date with the latest technology news joining a WhatsApp Channel.

2. Broadcast Information to a Wide Audience

WhatsApp Channels can be utilized institutions, companies, or organizations to efficiently and quickly broadcast information to a large number of people simultaneously. This is particularly useful for sharing trending news, traffic information, important announcements, and more.

3. Anonymous Interactions

In WhatsApp Channels, only the admin account can send messages. This means that users who join a Channel can only respond with emoji reactions. The content shared on WhatsApp Channels can include photos, videos, text, polls, or documents. Minimal interaction helps protect user data security, and neither the admin nor other channel members can see personal phone numbers.

If you want to join a WhatsApp Channel, you can follow the tutorial in the article “How to Add WhatsApp Channels to Receive the Latest Information.”

Sources:

– KOMPAS.com