WhatsApp Introduces New Features to Enhance User Privacy and Security

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that allows users to send voice notes that can only be listened to once. This feature is currently available for a select number of Android and iOS users who are using the beta version of the app. Similar to the “view once” feature for photos and videos, users can tap on a small “1” icon next to the waveform of the voice note to enable the feature.

Once the voice note is sent in “view once” mode, neither the sender nor the recipient can listen to it again after closing it. This feature adds an extra layer of privacy as the message cannot be saved, forwarded, or exported. It is an expansion of the existing “view once” feature for photos and videos that was introduced last year.

WhatsApp’s goal with these new features is to protect user privacy and security. The introduction of the “view once” feature for voice notes, photos, and videos ensures that sensitive information stays private and does not fall into the wrong hands.

In addition to this, WhatsApp CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a highly anticipated feature that allows users to add multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device. This feature will be particularly useful for users who have separate accounts for personal and work purposes. It will roll out to users in the coming weeks, but certain requirements must be met, such as having different phone numbers or SIM cards for the additional accounts.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has also introduced a new security feature called Passkey. This feature replaces conventional passwords with an encrypted code that can be accessed using biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint or face recognition. Passkey enhances security and simplifies the login process, eliminating the need for two-factor authentication methods like SMS OTP.

WhatsApp is continuously working on improving user privacy and security. The new features, including the ability to send voice notes that can only be listened to once, the option to add multiple accounts on one device, and the introduction of Passkey, aim to provide users with a more secure and private messaging experience.

Source: Liputan6.com (article names and URLs not provided for insightful purposes)