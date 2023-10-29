WhatsApp Develops AI-Powered Assistance Feature and New Channel Administrator

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will enable them to respond to user inquiries using messages generated artificial intelligence (AI). This feature, currently in development, aims to enhance the quality of service providing more relevant and helpful responses to users.

The latest WhatsApp beta update for Android, version 2.23.23.8, reveals the company’s plan to improve its service quality through the implementation of AI-generated messages. This innovation is expected to enhance user interactions, reduce response time, and improve the efficiency of the user assistance experience.

Generated AI, these messages have the potential to offer more personalized and effective solutions to user inquiries. They can also provide instant responses, even outside regular working hours.

In addition to the AI-powered assistance feature, WhatsApp is also developing a capability that allows channel owners to add new administrators. This feature will make WhatsApp Channels more dynamic and efficient, enabling new admins to upload additional content, ensuring that the channels are consistently updated.

These two features exemplify WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and service effectiveness. While still in development, there is great anticipation for the success and benefits these features will bring in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How will the AI-powered assistance feature enhance user interactions on WhatsApp?

The AI-powered assistance feature will provide more relevant and helpful responses to user inquiries, improving the overall interaction between users and the platform. It will reduce response time and enhance the efficiency of the user assistance experience.

2. What are the potential benefits of AI-generated messages?

AI-generated messages have the potential to offer more personalized and effective solutions to user inquiries. They can provide instant responses, even outside regular working hours, ensuring that users receive timely assistance.

3. How will the new channel administrator feature benefit WhatsApp Channels?

The new channel administrator feature will make WhatsApp Channels more dynamic and efficient. Channel owners will be able to add new administrators who can upload additional content, ensuring that the channels are consistently updated.

4. Are these features available now?

No, these features are still in development and not yet available to all users. WhatsApp is working on expanding and improving its service to enhance user experience in the future.

Sources:

– [Liputan6.com](https://www.liputan6.com/tekno/read/4771128/kabar-terbaru-whatsapp-menjadi-lebih-canggih-dengan-fitur-kecerdasan-buatan-ini)

– News18