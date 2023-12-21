Fitness Influencers Face Consequences After Mocking Gym-Goer

Summary: After facing backlash for mocking a man in a gym, fitness influencers Berna and Debbs have allegedly been kicked out of the gym. The pair uploaded a video that showed them imitating the man’s movements while he was unaware in the background. Viewers criticized their behavior, prompting the influencers to make their TikTok accounts private. However, the accounts have since been made public again. Another TikToker, Noah Bermudez, who also criticized the video, received a message from Debbs explaining that they were trying to playfully copy the man’s workout, not mock him. Bermudez then shared a message from a friend of the gym manager, stating that the influencers had been expelled from the gym as the videos were not tolerated. While Berna and Debbs expressed willingness to make a statement about the incident, they have not yet issued a public apology.

It appears that the actions of fitness influencers Berna and Debbs have finally caught up with them. The duo faced significant backlash after a video they uploaded on TikTok seemed to mock a man who was working out at their gym. The video, which showed them imitating the man’s movements while he remained clueless, caused outrage among viewers.

Critics deemed the influencers’ behavior as “disgusting” and “gross,” with some expressing fear of going to the gym due to such incidents. In response, Berna and Debbs made their TikTok accounts private, most likely expecting the controversy to subside. However, their accounts have once again been made public.

Another TikToker, Noah Bermudez, who initially criticized the influencers’ video, recently shared an update on the situation. He received a message from Debbs attempting to clarify their intentions, stating that they wanted to playfully copy the man’s workout, not mock him. According to Debbs, the video was misunderstood and the situation was twisted.

However, things took a turn when Bermudez received a message from a friend of the gym manager. The friend informed Bermudez that the influencers had been expelled from the gym since such videos were not tolerated. It appears that the gym took the matter seriously, responding swiftly to address the issue.

While Berna and Debbs expressed their willingness to provide a statement regarding the incident, they have yet to issue a public apology. It remains to be seen how this controversy will continue to unfold and whether the influencers will take responsibility for their actions.