New Markets in Focus as Fitbit Cuts Sales in 30 Countries

Fitbit, now under Google’s ownership, has recently discontinued the sale of its products in nearly 30 countries across Asia, Europe, and Latin America. This move comes as a surprise to many, as Fitbit had established a global presence in these regions.

The affected countries include Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.

The reason behind this decision, as confirmed Google, is to realign its hardware portfolio to match the regional availability of its Pixel devices. This aligns with Google’s long-standing criticism regarding the limited availability of its own products in many countries worldwide. By streamlining its markets, Google aims to improve its regional reach and strengthen its brand presence in the selected target regions.

Although Fitbit products are no longer available for purchase in these countries, existing customers will continue to receive support, software updates, and warranty fulfillment. Google has also extended a free month of Fitbit Premium to subscribers who will no longer have access to the service.

With the discontinuation of sales in these regions, Fitbit’s focus is now set on the remaining 23 countries where its products are still being sold. This presents an opportunity for Fitbit to concentrate its resources and marketing efforts on these active markets, potentially leading to increased market share and brand recognition.

In conclusion, as Fitbit adjusts its sales strategy under Google’s ownership, new markets will be in focus while the brand exits several regions. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact Fitbit’s market presence and future growth.

FAQ

1. Why did Fitbit stop selling its products in these countries?

Fitbit, under Google, made the decision to realign its hardware portfolio to match the regional availability of Pixel devices. This move aims to strengthen Google’s brand presence in these specific markets.

2.What will happen to existing Fitbit customers in these countries?

Existing Fitbit customers will continue to receive support, software updates, and warranty fulfillment. Google has also offered a free month of Fitbit Premium to affected subscribers.

3. Which countries are still selling Fitbit products?

Fitbit products are still being sold in 23 countries around the world. The specific countries have not been disclosed, but it is likely that they are markets where Fitbit has a strong presence and significant sales volume.