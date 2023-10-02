Directing the David Beckham Docuseries: An Interview with Fisher Stevens

Fisher Stevens, the actor and director known for his role in “Succession”, had no intention of making a documentary series about David Beckham. However, when Netflix approached Beckham about the opportunity, he agreed. It was during a conversation with Leonardo DiCaprio that Stevens was recommended for the job. Despite not being a big fan of Beckham initially, Stevens came around and the result is the new docuseries “Beckham” streaming on Netflix.

In an interview, Stevens reveals that he had to ensure the documentary was not a mere branding exercise for Beckham. He set parameters and made it clear to Beckham that he would not have final say on the project. Stevens wanted to make a personal portrait documentary that went beyond Beckham’s image as a football star and delved into his life and journey from a humble background in East London to becoming a global superstar.

Stevens mentions that Beckham wanted an American or non-British director to avoid any bias or preconceived notions about him. Stevens, being unfamiliar with Beckham, approached the project with fresh eyes and allowed Beckham to tell his own story. He wanted to capture the real person behind the celebrity image, and through interviews and spending two years on the project, he found Beckham to be genuine, kind, emotional, and intelligent.

Stevens also had to navigate the delicate balance between Beckham’s own interests and maintaining the integrity of the documentary. While Beckham had some requests for changes, Stevens stood his ground on certain aspects to ensure the documentary remained authentic. Despite their differences, Beckham ultimately supported the final product and even found some parts difficult to watch.

“Beckham” is a four-part docuseries that explores the life and times of David Beckham, shedding light on his achievements, controversies, and personal journey. While Stevens didn’t initially have an interest in Beckham, his collaboration with the footballer resulted in a documentary that offers a deeper understanding of the man behind the fame.

