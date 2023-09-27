TikTok’s Ecommerce Ambitions Suffer Blow as Indonesia Bans Transactions on Social Media Platforms

Indonesia has dealt a major blow to TikTok’s ecommerce ambitions banning transactions on social media platforms. The regulations, which apply to all social networks, were implemented to ensure fair competition, protect users’ data, and support offline small and medium-sized vendors in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. While TikTok’s app itself is not banned, the Chinese group is no longer able to facilitate transactions on its platform in Indonesia.

This ban is particularly significant because Indonesia was TikTok’s first and largest market for its ecommerce marketplace, TikTok Shop. The restrictions are viewed as a major setback industry experts, potentially inspiring other governments in the region to take similar actions against social media platforms.

Meanwhile, TikTok’s ecommerce ban in Indonesia coincides with other notable developments. Kantar BrandZ has released its annual ranking of the Most Valuable Indian Brands, shedding light on the country’s branding landscape. Additionally, Chinese property developer Evergrande and its billionaire chairman, Hui Ka Yan, are facing increased scrutiny as the company’s risk of potential liquidation looms large. Furthermore, economic data from the US and Germany, including second-quarter growth figures and retail sales data, respectively, are expected to offer insights into the current state of these economies.

In other news, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is exiting Russia and selling its business in the country to a newly launched venue called CommEX. The buyer’s opaque nature has sparked speculation within the Russian crypto community. Furthermore, China’s semiconductor industry is facing funding challenges as its most ambitious funding round to date struggles to reach its target of RMB 300 billion ($41 billion). The China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also known as the Big Fund, has been instrumental in driving the chip industry’s growth, but economic difficulties have hindered its fundraising efforts.

PwC Australia, on the other hand, has been criticized for overlooking rule-breaking “rainmaker” colleagues in pursuit of revenue growth. An independent report has highlighted an overly collegial culture at PwC Australia and the concentration of power within the firm’s chief executive. Sri Lanka and the IMF have also failed to reach an agreement regarding the country’s economic crisis, potentially impacting the release of the next tranche of funds under a $3 billion lending program.

Lastly, Linda Yaccarino, the chief executive of X (formerly known as Twitter), has been working to bring advertisers back to the social media platform. Despite criticism and claims of being a puppet in Elon Musk’s regime, Yaccarino has defended her role in a series of exclusive interviews. In other news, an oversupply of wine in Australia is awaiting a tariff resolution with China to boost trade, and JPMorgan’s decision to settle Jeffrey Epstein-related lawsuits has been a long time coming.

Sources: TikTok Inc, Bloomberg, Financial Times