FirstEnergy Receives Regulatory Approval to Consolidate Pennsylvania Electric Distribution Subsidiaries

FirstEnergy Corp. has been granted regulatory approval to merge its four Pennsylvania electric-distribution subsidiaries, including Met-Ed, into a single entity. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) gave the green light for this move on December 7th, allowing for the combination of Penelec, Penn Power, West Penn Power, and Met-Ed, which collectively serve over 2 million customers in the state.

The consolidation is set to take effect from January 1st and the new combined company will be known as FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric. However, the four subsidiaries will continue to operate under their existing brand names. FirstEnergy anticipates that this consolidation will lead to cost savings, which will be passed on to customers through future rate reviews.

Additionally, the consolidation is expected to provide benefits for customers in terms of access to better interest rates. The increased size of FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric will enable the company to secure more favorable borrowing costs and lower interest rates, ultimately translating into savings for customers.

As part of the agreement with the PUC, FirstEnergy has committed to providing payment assistance to some lower-income customers, totaling $650,000 over a period of five years. Despite the consolidation, customers will not experience any changes in their bills, and rates will remain unaffected.

FirstEnergy received approvals for this consolidation from both the New York Public Service Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The company operates across six states including Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York.

Based in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy Corp. is a publicly-traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FE, with a market capitalization of $21.3 billion as of Friday’s closing share price of $37.08.