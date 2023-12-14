First Wireless Charging Road for Electric Vehicles Completed in Michigan

A significant milestone has been achieved in the development of wireless charging roads for electric vehicles (EVs) as Israeli startup Electreon completes the first project of its kind in the United States. The wireless charging road, located in Detroit’s Michigan Central district, has been installed with the aim of revolutionizing EV charging infrastructure.

Michigan, known as the birthplace of the auto industry, has been at the forefront of transportation innovation for over a century. In a press release, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan expressed pride in being able to add the nation’s first wireless charging public roadway to the city’s list of groundbreaking achievements. The completion of the quarter-mile stretch of road marks a significant step forward in the efforts to establish wireless charging as a viable solution for the future of electric transportation.

Electreon plans to conduct extensive testing on the inductive charging road using a Ford E-Transit equipped with its proprietary receiver. The tests will focus on assessing the road’s charging efficiency and its potential for long-term public transportation use. This innovative technology utilizes electromagnetic induction and embedded copper coils within the pavement to create a magnetic field. The Electreon receiver then harnesses energy from this field and transfers it to an EV’s battery and motors.

While there are debates surrounding the practicality and affordability of wireless EV charging, the completion of this project demonstrates a significant step forward in its viability. The concept of wireless charging is particularly beneficial for vehicles with repetitive routes, such as buses, taxis, and freight vehicles. However, it is expected to become available for passenger vehicles in the future.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) provided $1.9 million in funding for the project, indicating the state’s commitment to advancing sustainable transportation infrastructure. This comes alongside Michigan’s goal of building a 40-mile “connected corridor” for EVs and self-driving vehicles.

As wireless charging technology continues to evolve and expand, it holds the potential to revolutionize the way we charge electric vehicles and enhance the overall accessibility of EVs.