Severe Storms Expected on Sunday, Central Florida Braces for Impact

Summary: A First Warning Impact Day has been declared in Central Florida as the region prepares for the possibility of strong to severe storms on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, indicating a 1 out of 5 chance. Marion County and Sumter County were initially placed under a tornado watch, which has now expired. An approaching cold front is expected to bring rain and storms in the evening, with rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches possible west of Interstate 75.

While there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, including strong winds reaching up to 40 mph, heavy downpours, and a low chance for a brief tornado, the storm system is much weaker compared to the deadly tornado it produced in Tennessee. In Tennessee, six people lost their lives, and around two dozen were injured.

The worst of the weather is anticipated between 2-7 p.m., with storm impacts potentially affecting the region. However, Monday morning, the rain will come to an end, but so will the warmer weekend afternoon high temperatures. Central Florida can expect a sunny start to the work week, although high temperatures are likely to fall into the lower 60s.

Take necessary precautions and stay informed during this period of severe weather activity.