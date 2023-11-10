The Rise of Ultraman: An Unexpected Journey

Netflix has recently unveiled a thrilling teaser for its upcoming CG-animated feature film, “Ultraman: Rising,” set to debut in 2024. Drawing on the popular characters created Eiji Tsuburaya, the mastermind behind the iconic “Godzilla” franchise, this highly-anticipated film promises to redefine the concept of heroism.

In this new adventure, we follow the captivating story of Ken Sato, a renowned baseball star who returns to his homeland, Japan, to embrace the mantle of Ultraman. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn when a newborn kaiju monster mistakenly believes that Sato is her parent. Now confronted with a unique challenge, Sato must raise the offspring of his greatest enemy as his own child while simultaneously navigating his estranged relationship with his father and the intricate schemes of the Kaiju Defense Force.

Partnering once again with Tsuburaya Productions, the same collaborative force behind the “Ultraman” animated series, Netflix has assembled a formidable team to bring this vision to life. The film is directed the talented Shannon Tindle, renowned for his outstanding animation work on beloved films such as “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.” Co-directing alongside Tindle is John Aoshima, celebrated for his contributions to “Kubo” and the acclaimed series “Gravity Falls.” The screenplay for “Ultraman: Rising” is penned Tindle himself and Marc Haimes, who previously collaborated on the remarkable “Kubo and the Two Strings.”

Reflecting on this incredible opportunity, Tindle expressed his excitement, stating, “Making this film is a dream come true. What began as an original story inspired my love for Eiji Tsuburaya’s Ultraman somehow became an actual Ultraman film.” Tindle also commended the support of the remarkable team at Tsuburaya Productions and Netflix Animation, emphasizing the unique take on Ultraman they have crafted.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Ultraman: Rising,” this teaser sets the stage for an extraordinary narrative that promises to captivate audiences worldwide. Prepare to witness the rise of Ultraman like never before, as this iconic hero embarks on an unexpected journey that challenges the very definition of heroism.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is Ultraman?



Ultraman is a renowned superhero character created Eiji Tsuburaya, known for co-creating the “Godzilla” franchise. He has appeared in various forms of media, including TV shows, films, and comics, and is beloved fans worldwide.

Q: When will “Ultraman: Rising” be released?



“Ultraman: Rising” is slated to premiere in 2024. The exact release date has yet to be announced, but fans can expect an exhilarating adventure that pushes the boundaries of the Ultraman universe.

Q: Who is directing “Ultraman: Rising”?



The film is directed Shannon Tindle, known for his exceptional animation work on acclaimed films like “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.” Co-directing alongside Tindle is John Aoshima, who has made significant contributions to the animated film “Kubo and the Two Strings” and the popular series “Gravity Falls.”

Q: Is “Ultraman: Rising” related to the “Ultraman” animated series on Netflix?



Yes, “Ultraman: Rising” is a collaboration between Netflix and Tsuburaya Productions, the same partnership behind the “Ultraman” animated series. Fans can expect a seamless connection and an expanded exploration of the Ultraman universe in both the series and the upcoming film.

Q: What can we expect from “Ultraman: Rising”?



“Ultraman: Rising” promises a unique and captivating story that follows the journey of Ken Sato, a baseball star who becomes Ultraman. This time, Sato is faced with the unexpected challenge of raising the offspring of his greatest enemy as his own child, all while dealing with personal struggles and the machinations of the Kaiju Defense Force. Prepare for a thrilling adventure filled with twists and turns that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.