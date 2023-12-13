First-Time Robber Disappointed Over Social Media Exposure of Bungled Robbery

A first-time robber in Shannon, Ireland, expressed his disappointment in court after CCTV footage of his failed robbery was shared on social media, where members of his family both at home and abroad were able to view it. The incident took place at an off-licence in Drumgeely on October 19th. The robber, Alex Horgan, entered the store masked and armed with a knife, taking two bottles of Buckfast and threatening the cashier. However, he was swiftly pursued the shopkeeper and was forced to drop the stolen items and the weapon.

Horgan, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the robbery. His solicitor, John Casey, explained that Horgan was “very upset” that the CCTV footage had been shared online, causing his family to become aware of his actions. Casey also pointed out that the robbery appeared poorly planned, as Horgan was confronted another customer outside the store and had to abandon his loot. He added that Horgan wanted to apologize to the shop owner, emphasizing that Horgan’s motivation for the crime was related to his drug addiction and the debt he owed.

Judge Alec Gabbett acknowledged the seriousness of knife crime and stated that it was one of the most serious matters he had to deal with in court. The judge remanded Horgan in custody until his sentencing on December 20th, emphasizing the importance of a thorough Probation Report. The headline sentence for the offense is nine months, but the report will play a significant role in determining the final outcome of the case.

Overall, the incident serves as a reminder of the consequences of criminal actions in the digital era, as technology can quickly expose and propagate such incidents.