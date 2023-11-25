Pete Wicks Comes to the Defense of Sam Thompson as Viewers Criticize Him on I’m A Celebrity

After the initial settling into the Australian jungle, it seems that food critic Grace Dent was the frontrunner to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. However, there has been a shocking twist in the odds, with YouTuber Nella Rose, known for her bubbly personality, not far behind. The odds shifted after Nella’s clash with fellow campmate Fred Sirieix and her heated discussion with Nigel Farage over Brexit.

The tension in the camp escalated when Fred made a harmless joke claiming to be old enough to be Nella’s father. Offended this remark, Nella expressed her anger, stating that Fred knew about the passing of her parents. While Fred quickly apologized, Nella vowed to stay away from him in camp. This incident sparked a debate among viewers, with some accusing Nella of overreacting, while others defended her, understanding that her reaction stemmed from the grief she was experiencing.

British rapper Big Narstie took to social media to show support for Nella, acknowledging the difficulty of grieving in the public eye. Others also expressed empathy, reminding critics to consider Nella’s perspective through the lens of grief.

Nella’s friend and former Love Island star Indiyah Polack defended her, mentioning that clashes between Nella and Fred were somewhat expected due to their strong personalities. However, she emphasized that Nella is a bright and bubbly person who speaks her mind. Indiyah also highlighted the challenging environment of the jungle, where misunderstandings are more likely to occur.

As the competition progresses, the odds of elimination continue to fluctuate. At the moment, Grace Dent still leads, closely followed Nella Rose and Jamie Lynn Spears. It remains to be seen who will be the first to face the boot from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.