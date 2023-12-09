An Eastern Hellbender Successfully Reproduces in the Wild, Signaling Encouraging Progress for Conservation Efforts

Summary: In a significant development, an Eastern hellbender salamander that was raised in the St. Louis Zoo has become the first zoo-reared salamander of its kind known to reproduce in its natural habitat. Researchers from the Missouri Department of Conservation discovered the salamander’s nest in the same location where it was born, captured, and released. This achievement highlights the success of conservation efforts undertaken the St. Louis Zoo and the department, who have collectively released over 12,000 hellbenders since 2008. The state of Missouri is the only region where both the eastern and Ozark hellbenders are native.

The collaboration between the Conservation Department and the Ron and Karen Goellner Center for Hellbender Conservation at the St. Louis Zoo began in the early 2000s to counteract the decline of these slow-to-mature amphibians. Although exact population numbers are challenging to ascertain due to the high costs involved in tracking, the introduction of microchips has allowed for better monitoring of these “gentle giants.” However, locating the implanted animals during surveys remains a challenging task.

Justin Elden, the curator of herpetology and aquatics at the Zoo, expressed optimism about the rising population. Elden believes that if they have discovered one reproducing hellbender, there are likely many more yet to be found. The Eastern hellbender that successfully reproduced was released into the Gasconade River in June 2018 and has already fathered 86 well-developed eggs in the same environment.

Researchers are eager to witness the continued maturation and reproduction of these salamanders while aiming to gradually reduce the need for captive propagation. The ultimate goal is to establish self-sustaining populations that no longer require the release of zoo-raised animals. The Goellner Center will continue monitoring the progress of the Eastern hellbenders in partnership with the Conservation Department, emphasizing the indispensable role of community support in preserving this species. Elden stressed the importance of raising awareness and garnering public concern for the conservation of hellbenders in order to secure their long-term survival.