Megamouth Shark Discovered Pregnant on Beach in the Philippines

Summary: In a groundbreaking find, scientists have discovered a pregnant megamouth shark washed up on a beach in the Philippines. This rare deepwater species, known as Megachasma pelagios, is ovoviviparous, meaning the young develop in eggs within the mother’s body before being born live. Although the discovery required the loss of the mother shark, the six unborn pups inside provide valuable insight into the habits and physiology of this mysterious fish.

The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) shared photos of the pregnant megamouth shark on social media, hailing it as a world-first record. Measuring an impressive 5.6 meters (18.4 feet) in length, this female shark had a massive mouth, estimated to be around 1.3 meters wide. The necropsy, conducted experts via video call, allowed researchers to study the mother shark and one of its pups.

Megamouth sharks are known to dwell in the depths of the ocean, with depths reaching up to 4,600 meters (15,100 feet), and only emerge near the surface at night. Since their discovery in 1976, sightings of this species have been extremely rare, with less than 300 reported. The Philippines, along with Taiwan, plays a significant role as a habitat for these elusive creatures.

Unfortunately, many megamouth sharks found in the Philippines have met their demise due to stranding or accidental entanglement in fishing gear. Interestingly, these sharks have a unique white band on their mouths that reflects light, possibly used to attract prey. Despite their large mouths, megamouth sharks pose no threat to humans.

The remaining six unborn shark pups found inside the pregnant megamouth have been transported to the NMP for further research and preservation. They will be carefully preserved for future reference and inclusion in exhibitions, aiding scientists in uncovering more about this incredible species.