Stephen Harper’s Accurate Predictions: A Look Back

Stephen Harper, former Canadian Prime Minister, has been known for his political strategies and predictions. While some may have dismissed his warnings in the past, recent events have shown that Harper’s foresight was surprisingly accurate.

During the 2015 election, Harper cautioned against the introduction of a “new Netflix tax” the Liberal party. Although his statement was mocked at the time, it has become evident that the Trudeau government has indeed pursued a taxation approach towards big tech companies like Facebook and Netflix. Harper’s prediction of such a tax has turned out to be correct.

Moreover, Harper’s concerns about Liberal overspending have also been proven right. While the Conservatives and the NDP promised balanced budgets, the Liberals opted for modest deficits to stimulate the economy. Harper warned that Trudeau’s deficits would not remain small and would exceed $10 billion annually. His prediction was accurate, as the national debt has doubled under Trudeau’s administration and deficits have far surpassed the promised targets.

Another area where Harper’s forecast has come true is the government’s stance on China. While Harper initially pursued trade relations with China, he left office with doubts about Beijing’s intentions. Similarly, the Trudeau government started with a positive approach towards China but has now shifted to a more cautious stance due to China’s aggressive actions against Canada. This change in strategy mirrors Harper’s skepticism towards China during his time in office.

Lastly, Harper’s stance on the F-35 stealth fighter-bomber has also been validated. The Liberals pledged not to purchase the F-35 and argued for cheaper alternatives. In the end, Canada did not buy the F-35, aligning with Harper’s original position.

Overall, Stephen Harper’s predictions have proven to be surprisingly accurate in various aspects of Canadian politics. His foresight on issues such as taxation, overspending, foreign relations, and defense procurement should be acknowledged, even those who may have dismissed his warnings in the past.