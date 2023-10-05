New Perspectives on Parental Leave: Recognizing the Professional Value

Being a new parent often means spending countless hours scrolling through social media feeds during late-night breastfeeding sessions. For Kate Hoad-Reddick, a new parent on an 18-month unpaid leave from her job as an instructor and curriculum developer, it was during one of these late-night sessions that she found herself on LinkedIn. Surrounded posts about career successes from her peers, she realized that she had an important professional update of her own: she had become a parent.

Hoad-Reddick reflects on the skills she has developed as a new parent and how they parallel those required in academia. Parenting, like academia, demands research, commitment, and tenacity. Yet, unlike other professional accomplishments, the experience of being a parent is often overlooked on resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

Traditionally, the responsibility of childcare has fallen on women, leading to career compromises and gaps in their CVs. However, Hoad-Reddick challenges the patriarchal notion that parental leave is irrelevant to professional growth. She argues that the skills developed during this time, such as multitasking, problem-solving, and teamwork, are valuable assets that should be recognized and celebrated in the workplace.

In an effort to flip the script, Hoad-Reddick decided to announce her new role as a parent on LinkedIn. The response from her professional network was overwhelmingly positive, with many echoing her sentiments and calling for a shift in how parental leave is perceived. Hoad-Reddick suggests that parental leave should be seen as a period of meaningful professional development, and that the skills acquired during this time should be valued and rewarded in the same way as traditional work experience.

As Hoad-Reddick dreams of a future where domestic, unpaid work is respected and rewarded, her story serves as a powerful reminder that the experience of being a parent is just as significant, if not more so, as any other professional achievement. It is time to recognize the value of parental leave and celebrate the skills and growth that come from being a new parent.

