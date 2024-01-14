Snapchat Introduces Parental Controls for Teen Use

Snapchat has announced that it will offer parents the ability to block their teens from interacting with the app’s myAI chatbot amid concerns over its safety for young users. The change means that if parents choose to disable the tool, teens will still be able to message myAI, but the chatbot will respond with a message stating that it has been disabled. This update is part of a larger set of additions to Snapchat’s Family Center, which provides parental oversight tools.

The myAI chatbot was launched in April and quickly raised concerns among parents regarding the healthiness of their children conversing with a highly personalized computer chatbot. In response, Snapchat stated that myAI already included protections against inappropriate or harmful responses, temporary usage restrictions, and age consideration default.

In addition to the new parental control for the chatbot, Snapchat will also provide parents with visibility into their teens’ safety and privacy settings within the Family Center. This includes the ability to see who their child shares Stories posts with, who can contact their child on the app, and whether their child shares their location through the app’s Snap Map feature.

These updates to the Family Center follow Snapchat’s ongoing efforts to enhance youth safety on the platform. Earlier measures include the introduction of a “strike system” in September, which addresses accounts promoting inappropriate content for teens in the app’s Stories and Spotlight sections.

Snapchat aims to make the Family Center more accessible allowing users to access the feature through the settings section or using relevant search terms such as “safety,” “family,” or “parent.” The company believes that the Family Center reflects the dynamics of real-world relationships between parents and teenagers, where parents have insight into their teens’ activities while respecting their privacy.

This announcement comes ahead of a Senate subcommittee hearing later this month, where Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, along with executives from other social media platforms, will discuss youth safety on social media.